Manitoba drivers face 1.8 per cent insurance rate increase

Manitoba drivers can expect their auto insurance premiums to rise by an average of 1.8 per cent next year.

The Public Utilities Board ordered the rate increase on Monday for basic compulsory motor vehicle insurance from Manitoba Public Insurance, effective March 1.

Not all motorists will get the same price hike on their Autopac premiums, the board wrote in its decision. Rates are dependant on major vehicle class, driving record and make and model of vehicle, among other factors.

The public insurer had requested a "modest" overall 2.2 per cent hike in insurance rates.

The board granted a 2.6 per cent rate increase last year.