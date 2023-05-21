New interim CEO at Manitoba Public Insurance after board ousts predecessor

Manitoba Public Insurance has a new interim president and chief executive officer, the province announced on Sunday.

Marnie Kacher, who has over a decade of experience at the Crown-owned auto insurance provider, will take on the role, according to a Sunday news release. Kacher recently served as vice-president and chief operating officer.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen, who is the minister responsible for Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI), welcomed Kacher to her new role in the release and said she is well-equipped to lead the corporation.

MPI's board of directors fired the previous president and chief executive officer, Eric Herbelin, board chair Ward Keith said in a statement Sunday.

"After considering a number of factors the board concluded the employment relationship with Mr. Herbelin should be terminated," the statement said.

Herbelin's firing is effective immediately, Keith said in a Sunday statement posted to MPI's website, which adds that the board will be recruiting for a permanent president and CEO.

No further information regarding Herbelin's termination will be provided out of respect for his privacy, Keith told CBC.