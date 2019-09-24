Manitoba Public Insurance receives hundreds of claims after stormy weekend weather

Manitoba will soon have a cost estimate after hail and torrential rain pounded much of the south of the province this past weekend.

Manitoba Public Insurance says hundreds of claims are coming in from people whose vehicles were damaged by the storm.

A spokesperson for the public insurer told CBC News that roughly 500 claims have been opened due to hail that buffeted vehicles in the western part of the province, adding that the majority are coming from the Brandon area.

Some of the damage includes dented hoods and roofs, and windshields that were bashed in by hail stones.

"With larger stones, they will take out glass," MPI spokesperson Brian Smiley told CBC News. "In those situations, the vehicles are undriveable, so we're certainly going to make attempts to get those vehicles in as quickly as we can for the convenience of our customers."

As for Winnipeg, Smiley said "more than 200" claims have been opened due to water damage.

This should come as no surprise. Flooding was so bad in some areas that vehicles were stranded in the streets after stalling while trying to drive through pools. At least one transit bus was inundated with water when its doors opened.

MPI expects more claims to come.

Many roads in Winnipeg were flooded by Friday's downpour. (Submitted)

"It's typical that customers will wait a couple of days before opening up a claim, so both those counts will be changing by the hour," he said.

He added that fewer than 1,000 hail claims have been opened so far in 2019, "which is very, very good," as the average is about 6,000 per year.

The incoming claims don't come close to those after the hail storm that hit the Dauphin-Parkland area in August 2007, according to the MPI spokesperson. That storm resulted in nearly 15,000 claims and cost about $50 million.

No exact cost is available for last weekend's storm, as MPI has yet to see any vehicles.

According to data from Environment Canada, 45 to 53 mm of rain hit Winnipeg between Thursday and Saturday night.

That's more than the average rainfall for all of September, according to Environment Canada data.

Those figures are actually lower than many Manitoba communities, including Brandon, which saw up to 122 mm of precipitation, and Zhoda — a community 81 km southeast of Winnipeg — that was drenched by 144 mm.