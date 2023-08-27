MPI shares plan to sustain some services as Monday strike notice looms

Manitoba Public Insurance says a strategy has been established to sustain some services for customers across the province in light of strike action planned by unionized workers on Monday morning.

On Friday, the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union said roughly 1,700 unionized MPI workers will begin job action at 7:30 a.m. Monday if an agreement on a new contract is not reached through weekend bargaining with the Crown corporation.

"In response, MPI has worked closely with its partners across the province to minimize customer impacts that may result from the MGEU's unnecessary strike action," a Sunday news release from province's public insurer says.

Manitobans wanting to make a general inquiry or service transaction with the public insurer, such as licence renewals, new insurance policies and insurance payments, can do so through one of about 300 broker partners across the province, MPI said in the release.

The Crown corporation's contact centre will also stay open for those who need to report claims involving personal injuries, non-drivable collisions and stolen vehicles.

All other kinds of collision damage claims, such as hail damage claims, can be made through any MPI-accredited repair shop to receive repairs and vehicle estimates without contacting the insurer first, the release says.

Those shops will be able to gather information on behalf of MPI in order to begin vehicle repairs for customers. Manitobans who have their vehicle towed to MPI's physical damage centre compound will also still be able to retrieve personal belongings.

Driving classes temporarily suspended

Personal injury claimants will continue to receive income replacement payments without disruption, MPI says. But estimating appointments have been cancelled due to the impending strike action and will be diverted to the authorized repair shops by the public insurer.

Driver testing will also be unavailable due to the strike, as all classes are temporarily suspended, according to the release. However, contracted service providers are being sought by MPI to resume those services as soon as possible.

As well, international registration plan commercial customers whose registrations are set to expire in September will have their registrations extended to October, according to MPI.

The workers' union submitted a strike notice to MPI after rejecting the employer's latest offer last week.

The four-year proposal included wage increases of up to 17 per cent for some employees, as well as two per cent annual general wage increases, a one per cent market adjustment on wages for about 75 per cent of union members, and a 3.5 per cent wage jump for employees when they reach the top of their pay grades, MPI said.

The offer also included a proposal to go directly to arbitration on the issue of general wage increases, according to the Crown corporation.

Vote on Liquor Mart deal closes

MGEU previously said the public insurer's 17 per cent figure is misleading as it only applies to about half of unionized workers.

On Friday, the union said it would continue weekend negotiations for higher general wage increases, but MPI chairperson Ward Keith told CBC News on Friday that the Crown corporation was done discussing the issue at the bargaining table.

Sunday's announcement came in the final hours of a vote on a new contract for approximately 1,400 Manitoba Liquor Mart employees, which closed at noon on Sunday. The deal could end over a month of job action by the workers if ratified.