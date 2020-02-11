Manitoba Public Insurance's phone line rings off the hook in February but people aren't calling for dates.

MPI says it receives a spike in tips about car insurance fraud during the month known for love.

"If a relationship has gone sour and someone is involved with someone who may have been trying to defraud, or was defrauding MPI, a call to the TIPS Line might be a bit of revenge for them," said Brian Smiley, a spokesperson for MPI.

Last year was a record year to the tip line with a total of 594 calls, compared to 439 in 2018.

"We found that it was very coincidental but we also found it to be a very highly unusual twist," Smiley said. "While all the calls are anonymous, some callers have admitted to us, they were calling the TIPS line because of perhaps a broken relationship."

Car insurance fraud is where someone is receiving benefits from MPI that they're not entitled to.

Examples of fraud include exaggerating or faking an injury, returning to work and collecting benefits from MPI or burning a car for insurance money, Smiley said.

MPI's Special Investigation Unit reviews suspicious claims and tips about alleged fraudsters.

The Crown corporation estimates that fraud costs its ratepayers about $50 per year.