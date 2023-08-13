Mountain Avenue closed due to apartment fire Sunday morning

Crews are battling an apartment fire in Winnipeg's St. John's neighborhood Sunday morning, resulting in road closures.

Police say Mountain Avenue is completely closed to traffic between Charles and Salter Streets, and will remain so for several hours.

No injuries have been reported due to the fire, but one neighbouring home was evacuated due to smoke. The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says 14 people have been displaced from the building, while a family with nine children who live next door are waiting in a transit bus that was called in to provide shelter.

Platoon Chief Brent Cheater told CBC news when fire crews arrived at 7:30 a.m., smoke and flames were coming from the balconies at the back of the building.

Crews worked to make sure everyone was out of the building, and most had fled before they arrived. The fire started on the second floor, Cheater said, and then spread to the third floor and roof.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says it responded to this fire in a Mountain Avenue apartment complex at 7:30 Sunday morning. (Gavin Axelrod/CBC)

Cheater said fire crews are working with police to make sure everyone in the building is accounted for.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area while fire crews remain on scene.

More from CBC Manitoba: