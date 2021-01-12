Police help more than 10 people escape early morning rooming house fire

More than 10 people escaped a fire at a rooming house on Mountain Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Police patrolling the area noticed the fire at a home between Salter Street and Aikens Street just before 1:30 a.m. and helped those inside escape.

The two homes on either side of the building also needed to be evacuated, police said.

No one was hurt and firefighters quickly put out the fire.

Police warn drivers in the area of Mountain Avenue near Salter Street to be careful Tuesday morning, because water used to fight the fire has now become ice.

