Tenants forced out by Mountain Avenue apartment fire

Tenants were forced to leave a three-storey apartment block late Wednesday night as fire crews worked to put out a fire on Mountain Avenue.

Firefighters arrived at the building on Mountain between Salter and Main streets shortly after 11:30 p.m. and saw smoke and fire coming from a suite in the building.

A number of residents had to leave the building and were given shelter on a Winnipeg Transit bus.

The fire was contained to a single suite and was under control shortly after midnight, the city said. No injuries were reported and most residents returned to the building.

Damage was contained to the single suite, the city said in a news release. The cause is under investigation.

