Terry Sawchuk Arena closed for 2019-20 season due to mould
People in the Valley Gardens area will have to find another place to skate for the next year while Terry Sawchuk Arena closes down due to an extensive mould problem.
Inspection found extensive mould problem throughout ceiling of arena, city says
The mould was discovered throughout the arena ceiling and the facility will be shut down for the 2019-20 season while repairs are ongoing, the city said. Provincial health officials agreed with the decision.
Air quality test results suggest the air inside is safe but could worsen and create health risks if left untreated.
Other city rinks, including River East Arena, will have hours extended or take on pre-season bookings to fill the gap, the city said.
