Motorcyclist's driving cited as factor in fatal Friday collision: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say they believe the way a 28-year-old motorcyclist was driving was a significant contributing factor in a collision that lead to his death last week.

At around 7 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a collision involving a motorcycle at McGillivray Boulevard and Beaumont Street, a Monday news release said. An off-duty officer was already at the scene, police said.

The 28-year-old man driving the motorcycle had serious injuries and was taken to hospital in serious condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined the motorcycle was driving westbound on McGillivray Boulevard from Pembina Highway when it collided with a car at Beaumont Street, damaging both vehicles.

They believe "the motorcycle rider's manner of driving is a significant contributing factor in the collision," Monday's news release said.

Police had westbound McGillivray from Pembina Highway to Beaumont Street closed for part of Friday evening.

Dozens of evidence markers were seen in the westbound lane of McGillivray that evening. A car was also seen on Beaumont Street with its air bags deployed and windshield damaged.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision, including video or dashcam footage, to contact traffic division investigators at 204-986-7085, or contact Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS) or online.