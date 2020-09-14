Motorcyclist dies after crash with pickup truck on Highway 59

A 64-year-old man is dead after a highway crash near Selkirk, Man., on Sunday.

The man was driving a motorcycle and crossing Highway 59, from Highway 4, when a pickup truck hauling a boat crashed into him, police said.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 59 and shut down a stretch of the road for more than four hours, forcing traffic to detour the area.

The driver of the pickup, a 74-year-old man, was not injured, RCMP said.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead.

The wrecked motorcycle could be seen lying in one of the southbound lanes of the highway, while the boat, which came off the trailer, was lying in a grassy median a few yards away.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate the crash.