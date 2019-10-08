Motorcyclist, 62, dies after crashing into pickup truck

A 62-year-old woman, who was rushed to hospital after her motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck on Monday afternoon, has died.

RCMP said the woman was driving on Highway 59 around 3:40 p.m. when the truck drove across her path from Oak Grove Road, about eight kilometres south of Winnipeg. The motorcycle crashed head-on into the side of the truck.

The woman was sent to hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the pickup truck, a 16-year-old boy from the nearby community of Grande Pointe, had minor injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision, RCMP said.

The crash is still under investigation.