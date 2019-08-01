Motorcycle crash shuts down Winnipeg's Midtown Bridge

A motorcycle crash on the Midtown Bridge in Winnipeg has shut down a busy route into downtown and sent one person to hospital in critical condition.

The crash, which involved no other vehicles, happened just before midnight when the motorcycle hit the median on the bridge, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle had minor injuries but a female passenger was seriously hurt.

The northbound lanes of the bridge and a stretch of Donald Street are closed to traffic as police investigate. The closures are expected to be in place through the morning rush hour.

Police are directing northbound traffic onto Stradbrook Avenue.

