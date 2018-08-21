Motorcyclist in critical condition after King Edward crash
One man is in hospital in critical condition after a motorcycle crash on King Edward Street Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to King Edward near Logan Avenue in Winnipeg at about 7:30 p.m.
Police remained on scene at 10:30 p.m., blocking traffic on Northbound King Edward between Logan and Selkirk avenues.
Police haven't determined the cause of the crash.
