Motorcyclist in critical condition after King Edward crash

One man is in hospital in critical condition after a motorcycle crash on King Edward Street Tuesday evening.
A motorcycle crash happened on King Edward Street at Logan Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

Emergency crews were called to King Edward near Logan Avenue in Winnipeg at about 7:30 p.m.

Police remained on scene at 10:30 p.m., blocking traffic on Northbound King Edward between Logan and Selkirk avenues. 

Police haven't determined the cause of the crash. 

