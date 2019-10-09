1 in critical condition after Fermor Avenue motorcycle crash
Paramedics responded to the collision around 5:20 p.m., says spokesperson
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition Tuesday evening after a collision involving a motorcycle near Fermor Avenue and Murdock Road, a spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said.
RCMP and emergency personnel from the Rural Municipality of Springfield were called to the scene adjacent to Tinker Town on the Trans-Canada Highway just inside the east Perimeter.
After the collision, investigators were examining the broken pieces of a blue motorcycle in the westbound lane.
The city spokesperson said paramedics responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. No further information about injuries is available at this time.
Westbound traffic on Fermor Avenue was limited to one lane after the collision.
