1 in critical condition after Fermor Avenue motorcycle crash

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition Tuesday evening after a collision involving a motorcycle near Fermor Avenue and Murdock Road, a spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said.

RCMP and emergency personnel from the Rural Municipality of Springfield were called to the scene adjacent to Tinker Town on the Trans-Canada Highway just inside the east Perimeter.

After the collision, investigators were examining the broken pieces of a blue motorcycle in the westbound lane.

The city spokesperson said paramedics responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. No further information about injuries is available at this time.

Westbound traffic on Fermor Avenue was limited to one lane after the collision.