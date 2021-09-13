Man, 62, dead after motorcycle crash in Manitoba's Interlake region

A 62-year-old man died when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the ditch beside a highway in Manitoba's Interlake region, police say.

The RCMP were called around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday to the crash site off of Highway 6, near Lundar.

When officers arrived, a man was in the ditch getting medical attention from paramedics but he was pronounced dead on the scene soon afterward, RCMP said.

The motorcycle was southbound on Highway 6 when it passed another southbound vehicle, then went out of control.

The motorcycle hit the ditch and the driver was ejected, RCMP said.

Forensic and collision investigative teams are helping investigate the crash, police said.

