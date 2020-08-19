Winnipeg motorcyclist, 71, killed in collision with SUV

A 71-year-old Winnipeg motorcyclist is dead after he collided with an SUV just outside the city Wednesday morning, police say.

The collision happened just after 11 a.m. at the intersection of McGillivray Boulevard and Loudoun Road, which is within the Perimeter Highway but is part of the rural municipality of Macdonald.

RCMP say the motorcyclist was driving down McGillivray when an 88-year-old man driving an SUV travelling in the opposite direction tried to make a left hand turn onto Loudoun Road.

The motorbike hit the SUV, throwing the 71-year-old from his motorcycle.

The SUV then collided with another SUV that was stopped on Loudoun Road waiting to turn.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured.

Police continue to investigate.