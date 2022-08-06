Motorcycle club holds ride to 'empower the children'

The rumble of dozens and dozens of motorcycle engines filled the air in Headingley, Man., Saturday morning as riders from across the province rolled on the annual "Empower the Children Ride."

The event is the major annual fundraiser for the Guardians of the Children motorcycle club, whose organizers say their focus is to help child victims of abuse.

Allan Doty, president of the Winnipeg chapter, says the group's focus is standing up for children who have no one else to support them. They attend court with some of the children, particularly when the person who abused the child was a parent.

"It's great to see a smile on a child's face that's been cowering … [whose] eyes have been lifeless until we come and we give them the teddy bear," said Doty, whose road-name is Preacher.

Robyn Gillings, says she commits time to the group because she sees the value it brings to children in need. (Kevin Nepitabo/CBC)

Robyn Gillings, also called Mama Bear, says she loves to see what the group does for children.

"I've watched kids who have such a hard shell on it, because they're so scared and so hurt, completely melt when we come around and we just hang out with them and we talk with them and they just know they're safe with us," said Gillings, a board member with the group.

The Sikh Motorcycle Club of Manitoba also participated in the ride.

HS Chawla is the coordinator of the Sikh Motorcycle Club of Manitoba. (Kevin Nepitabo/CBC)

H.S. Chawla, co-ordinator for the Sikh Motorcycle Club of Manitoba, says his group thought the event was important to support because they want the public to know that there are bikers who are contributing meaningfully to the community.

"We're part of the community," he said. "We believe everybody should be respected and taken care of, that's why we're here."