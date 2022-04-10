27-year-old man dies after vehicle hits building

A 27-year-old man died after the vehicle he was in hit a building on Selkirk Avenue.

On Saturday at approximately 9:10 p.m., police said they tried to stop a vehicle with lapsed insurance around the area of Selkirk Avenue and McKenzie Street. The driver did not stop and police did not pursue.

Police said they found the vehicle soon after, when it collided with a building in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue.

The driver was transported to a hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced deceased.

Winnipeg police continue to investigate.

