Mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk promises Winnipeg Transit fare freeze

Mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk promises to freeze Winnipeg Transit fares for the next four years.

In a statement issued late Sunday, the Winnipeg business consultant pledged to keep an adult fare at $2.95 for the duration of the next council term as part of a freeze of transit rates across the board.

Transit fares rose 25 cents in 2018 as one measure to contend with a provincial funding freeze for most City of Winnipeg services. Until 2016, the province and city split the non-fare-supported cost of operating Winnipeg Transit 50-50.

The initial version of the 2018 city budget called for a fare hike as well as transit service cuts, but executive policy committee back away from the latter in the face of a public outcry.

Motkaluk called the fare hike "an appalling cash grab on transit riders" and made no mention of the end of the provincial transit-funding deal in her news release.

Freezing transit rates would require the city to either spend more money on transit to cover incremental increases in operating costs or to cut back on services.

Motkaluk's campaign has been asked to comment on what option the city would take to allow her plan.

She also promised late Sunday to spend $90,000 a year on a pair of city cleanup efforts.

Motkaluk described the latest promises as the final two of her campaign. Brian Bowman, who is running for re-election, summed up his campaign on Friday.

Winnipeg votes on Wednesday.