Motkaluk promises to make Louise Bridge replacement a top infrastructure priority

Jenny Motkaluk has promised to make replacing the aging Louise Bridge a Winnipeg infrastructure priority if she's elected mayor later this month.

The business-development consultant pledged Tuesday to add a new Louise Bridge to her proposed infrastructure-funding wish list, which also includes the western extension of Chief Peguis Trail from Main Street to Route 90.

The Louise Bridge, originally built in 1881 and given a new span in 1910, connects Point Douglas to Elmwood. The city first earmarked the bridge for replacement in the 2009 capital budget, which described the structure as nearing the end of its useful life.

The most recent version of the city's Transportation Master Plan, completed in 2011, pegged the replacement of the Louise Bridge as a top city infrastructure priority.

The plan, which is being revised, also said the replacement of the Arlington Bridge deserved similar consideration as the Waverley underpass, which is now under construction.

In a news release, Motkaluk accused Brian Bowman, who is running for re-election, of playing politics with capital construction priorities and ignoring residents of Elmwood and East Kildonan, who use the bridge to get downtown.

The fate of the bridge, however, is tied to a forthcoming city decision about where the future East Transitway — a proposed bus corridor connecting downtown to Transcona — will cross the Red River.

Motkaluk has promised not to pursue any future bus corridors if elected mayor.