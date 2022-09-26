Mayoral candidate who promised to continue police-HQ legal action returns donation from defendant

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Scott Gillingham, who has promised to continue Winnipeg's legal action over the police headquarters project, is returning a campaign contribution from a contractor the city added to its police-HQ lawsuit.

On Thursday, mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk criticized Gillingham for accepting a $500 donation from John Garcea, one of the subcontractors who worked on the city's $214-million police-headquarters purchase-and-renovation project.

At a campaign announcement about construction practices, Motkaluk accused Gillingham of being careless with public funds because he accepted a donation from Garcea.

"Scott Gillingham doesn't care because he wants to funnel millions of tax dollars down the same black hole of public works and when you look at his donors, some of the names are familiar," she said.

In court documents filed in May, based on evidence gathered from the RCMP, the City of Winnipeg alleged police-HQ subcontractor Garcea, his wife Mabel, and companies controlled by the Garceas defrauded the city through inflated invoices, billings for work that was not conducted at all, and billings for work that was entirely unrelated to the police HQ project.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

In the May court filings, the city asked a judge to add the "Garcea group of defendants" to an ongoing lawsuit against dozens of other entities that it claims conspired to inflate and overcharge for work on the $214-million police headquarters project.

A judge agreed to that request in July.

Gillingham campaign spokesperson Colin Fast said Garcea made a $500 donation online on Oct. 1.

That was five days after Gillingham issued a statement promising to "continue to pursue all available legal options to get to the bottom of what happened with the police-HQ construction project, and to determine whether the city should be paid compensation."

The contribution will be refunded in order to avoid any perception of conflict of interest, Fast said.

He also said Gillingham's campaign "respects the right of anyone to make a legal donation to any campaign."

Garcea said via email he donates to many charities, institutions and campaigns.

"I care for our city and that is why I am more than happy to support it," he said via email.

John Garcea and his wife Mabel were added to the list of police-headquarter defendants in July. (Mabel Garcea/Facebook)

Meanwhile, Fast challenged all Winnipeg mayoral campaigns to publish a list of their donors. Only Gillingham and Shaun Loney have done so, thus far.

Motkaluk said she will not release her donor names until after the election, as required by city election rules.

"I'm going to release of the list of donors at the time that I'm supposed to, which is when I file my returns," she said.

"I follow the rules to the letter. I always have and that's what I'm going to continue to do. I don't think that's my responsibility right now."

According to Gillingham's list of donors, John Motkaluk donated to his campaign.

Jenny Motkaluk confirmed that is her brother. She would not say whether he contributed to her own campaign.

Garcea also donated $3,000 to Premier Heather Stefanson's 2021 campaign to become Progressive Conservative Party leader, according to Elections Manitoba filings.

Stefanson said in a statement individuals can choose to donate to parties and campaigns of all stripes, at all levels.

"A notable feature of the Canadian political process is that contributions are public and transparent," she said in the statement.

Gillingham, Motkaluk and Loney are among 11 candidates running for mayor. Idris Adelakun, Rana Bokhari, Chris Clacio, Kevin Klein, Glen Murray, Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Rick Shone and Don Woodstock are also on the ballot.Advance polling is open in Winnipeg until Oct. 21. Election day is Oct. 26.