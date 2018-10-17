Motkaluk joins Bowman in pledging to freeze frontage levies
Mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk is pledging to freeze frontage-levy rates if elected mayor.
Diack pledges to abolish executive policy committee, a move that would require provincial help
Mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk is pledging to freeze frontage-levy rates if elected mayor.
Motkaluk made the pledge via press release on Wednesday. Incumbent mayoral candidate Brian Bowman has also pledged not to increase frontage levies if he's elected mayor.
In a separate release, mayoral candidate Tim Diack promised to abolish executive policy committee if elected mayor.
Such a move would require changes to provincial legislation.