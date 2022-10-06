Winnipeg mayoral candidates promise less construction waste, billions in transit improvements

Winnipeg mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk is once again promising to require the city to choose the most qualified contractors for major construction projects, not the cheapest ones.

"City hall uses outdated and antiquated procurement practices and Winnipeggers have paid the price," Motkaluk said at a Thursday campaign announcement near city hall.

Her pledge to choose contracts on the basis of qualifications, not price, effectively repeats a promise she first made four years ago, when she finished second to Brian Bowman in the 2018 mayoral race.

Motkaluk said the city demonstrated it does not protect taxpayers and criticized rival mayoral candidate Scott Gillingham for promising to increase taxes and frontage levies to raise an additional $42 million per year to help pay for future infrastructure improvements.

"That's your money. That's your $42 million and you've already seen how well Scott Gillingham watches over your money, which is to say not very," said Motkaluk.

Gillingham, a two-term St. James councillor, spent five years as council's finance chair. He has been asked for comment.

Motkaluk said she won't raise property taxes. She said she plans to pay for infrastructure by extending water and sewer pipes to the Winnipeg portion of the CentrePort industrial park, a move she said will generate more tax revenue for Winnipeg.

Bokhari promises transit improvements, fare cuts

Mayoral candidate Rana Bokhari promised Thursday to make millions of dollars worth of transit improvements, along with cutting fares.

Bokhari said she would complete the projects envisioned by Winnipeg's Transit Master Plan, which would cost $588 million to $1.1 billion.

Glen Murray, Rick Shone and Shaun Loney are among other mayoral candidates who have already made the same pledge.

Bokhari also said she would upgrade the west corridor envisioned in that plan to light rail, replace all diesel buses with electric buses as the existing buses age out, build an electric-transit infrastructure and reduce the cost of monthly bus passes from $106 to $20 over four years.

The candidate is still costing out these pledges, her campaign said. Increased ridership and money from other levels of government will pay for it all, she said in a statement.

Bokhari, Murray, Shone, Loney, Gillingham and Motkaluk are among 11 candidates running for mayor. Idris Adelakun, Chris Clacio, Kevin Klein, Robert-Falcon Ouellette and Don Woodstock are also on the ballot.

Advance polling is open in Winnipeg until Oct. 21. Election day is Oct. 26.