Families take advantage of warm spring weather for Mother's Day at Assiniboine Park

Assiniboine Park was a popular spot for families to celebrate Mother's Day this year, with refreshingly warm weather and a sold-out Mother's Day brunch at the Park Café.

Chris Klos had two people to celebrate — his wife Mel, and his mother. To begin the day, they all had lunch at the Park Café.

"I got a newsletter from the Assiniboine Park that reminded me of the Mother's Day Brunch option and I took it," Chris said.

Chris hopes his wife and mother feel "appreciated, loved, cared for... and now, full."

The family tries to do something for Mother's Day every year, but because of the pandemic they weren't able to do something in 2021.

"This was nice to get out, and get outside and get some fresh air... and see people," Mel said.

They enjoyed some more time at the park before heading out to spend time with Mel's mother later in the afternoon.

Three generations of the Mozel family: Darlene Mozel, Kristin Mozel and Raina Baetsen celebrated Mother's Day at Assiniboine Park this year with Kristin's husband Johann Baetsen. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

For the Mozel/Baetsen family, lunch at the Park Café has become a tradition. After a few years of being unable to gather and have lunch, they're glad to be back at the Qualico Family Centre.

They had three generations of the family together at lunch: Darlene Mozel, Kristin Mozel, her husband Johann Baetsen and their daughter Raina.

"This became our tradition. We did it for about three years. With COVID, it stopped happening and this year we saw that it was on again and we're very excited to come back," Kristin said.

Darlene explained that last year, the family was still able to meet at the park and sit on lawn chairs with physical distancing.

After finally being able to get back into the Park Café for lunch, the family was headed to the zoo for the rest of the afternoon.

Mother's Day this year was a family affair as Kristine David celebrated it with her husband, son, brother John Acab (left) and cousin Kelvin Valerio (right). (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Kristine David celebrated Mother's Day with her husband and son at the Park Café. Also in attendance was her brother, John Acab, and her cousin, Kelvin Valerio.

"We always celebrate Mother's Day. Usually we go to Bailey's, but they didn't have the brunch that they usually offer," John explained.

The family planned to spend the day at Assiniboine park before visiting Kristine's mother-in-law to celebrate with her as well.

"It's beautiful outside. I'm looking forward spending it with my family," Kristine said.

The Filipino family finds it important to celebrate Mother's Day together, because most of their family is back in the Philippines.

"It's really important to treasure each moment," John said.