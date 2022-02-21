Skip to Main Content
Mother and son missing in central Manitoba found, RCMP say

A woman and her five-year-old son who were reported missing in central Manitoba have been safely located, RCMP say.

A woman and her son who were reported missing have been safely located, RCMP say. (CBC)

The pair had last been seen getting into a vehicle at the Dauphin Regional Health Centre on Feb. 16.

RCMP thanked the public and the media for their assistance.

