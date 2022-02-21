Mother and son missing in central Manitoba found, RCMP say
A woman and her five-year-old son who were reported missing in central Manitoba have been safely located, RCMP say.
The pair had last been seen getting into a vehicle at the Dauphin Regional Health Centre on Feb. 16.
RCMP thanked the public and the media for their assistance.
