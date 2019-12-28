Mother of missing man makes desperate plea for search volunteers

The mother of a Winnipeg man who's been missing for over a month is making a desperate plea for volunteer searchers to come forward.

Susan Kowerko searched for her son Shane along the Red River with five other volunteers Saturday.

"I think the only thing that's getting me through this is the determination to find him," she said.

The last time she saw her son was on Nov. 13 at home before she went to work. He was 34 when he went missing and had his 35th birthday on Dec. 24.

Shane lives with schizophrenia and depression, and went off his medication before he went missing, she added.

She was searching along the banks of the Red River in Scotia Heights Saturday morning for her son, and is asking area residents to search any buildings on their property Shane could be staying in.

A group of volunteer searchers walk along the Red River, checking outbuildings for a sign of Shane Kowerko. (Austin Grabish/CBC News)

"Please please check your outbuildings," she said.

Saturday's search started at the Redwood Bridge and will continue to the Chief Peguis Bridge.

Volunteer Darryl Contois is helping with the search. He said more bodies are needed to help hand out flyers and go door to door.

"Anyone can come and help us as long as they are able to walk," he said.

Volunteer Darryl Contois is helping the search for Shane Kowerko, and invites anyone who is able to walk to join their effort. (Austin Grabish/CBC News)

Shane's mother just wants her son to come home. She said while he's gone missing before, it's never been for this long.

"The days have been very worrisome. The unknown, it's just heart wrenching," she said. "Please come help us."

Kowerko said anyone who wants to join the search can get in touch with her through the Find Shane Kowerko Facebook group.