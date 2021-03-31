Mother charged with abduction following Amber Alert issued by Winnipeg police

A Manitoba mother has been charged with abduction after turning herself in to police following an Amber Alert issued by Winnipeg police on Tuesday.

CBC News is not identifying the woman to protect the child's identity.

Winnipeg police received the call about the abduction of a two-year-old boy shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after his mother left a prearranged, supervised visit with the child, Const. Rob Carver said Tuesday.

She left without legal authorization, and "in a manner that immediately began to raise concerns amongst other caregivers," he added.

Police believed the boy's safety was in jeopardy and issued an Amber Alert at about 8 p.m.

An hour later, police were notified the child was safe and that the mother had turned herself in to an RCMP detachment in Amaranth, Man.

In an email, a spokesperson for Manitoba RCMP said when they were notified the mother and child were believed to be travelling to Ebb and Flow First Nation, 185 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, "officers reached out to the family and immediately made contact with the mother who stated she would attend to the Amaranth Detachment and turn herself in."

"The officers met with her in Amaranth and made sure both parties were safe and made contact with WPS [Winnipeg Police Service] who attended to pick them up," the spokesperson added.

The woman has been charged with one count of abduction and released from custody with conditions, according to police.

Tuesday's Amber Alert was the first ever issued by the Winnipeg police, Carver said, adding Manitoba RCMP have issued an alert once before.