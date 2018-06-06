Mother of teen stabbed to death in 2015 awarded over $100K in compensation

The mother of a teenage boy who was stabbed to death at a Winnipeg high school has been awarded more than $100,000 dollars in compensation by a Court of Queen's Bench judge.

Brett Bourne, 17, was stabbed during a fight at Kelvin High School in June 2015. A student — identified as N.T. in the court document — was later convicted of manslaughter for the death.

Jamie Bourne, Brett's mother, sued N.T. for loss of income, bereavement damages and various costs. Bourne was awarded more than $106,000 in total, but judge Herbert Rempel dismissed the claim for $85,000 for loss of income.

Brett's death triggered "intense emotional distress that was diagnosed as complicated grief disorder" for the mother, the court document says, adding that Bourne was eventually forced to quit her job because of her mental state.

In the decision, dated March 3, Judge Rempel dismissed the claim for her lost income but said Bourne could have filed a claim for the loss of her son's future income, but she did not do that.

Defendant argued dead teen was negligent

N.T. argued the damages being sought from him should be 25 per cent less because Brett Bourne contributed to his own death.

The argument was that Brett, without regard for his own safety, picked a fight with another student "and it was reasonably foreseeable that a bystander like N.T. would forcefully intervene," the court document says, adding that this alleged negligence contributed to Brett's death.

Rempel disagreed.

"There is no question that N.T. stabbed the deceased while he was assaulting another person but there is no credible evidence that the deceased was armed," he said.

"The evidence before me is that the deceased was unarmed and engaged in a fist fight. In those circumstances the deceased, in my opinion, had no reason to expect that a bystander would use a knife to stab him in order to break up the fist fight."

Rempel also said the argument contradicted the position N.T. took at his own sentencing, citing a 2018 decision by judge Brenda Keyser which said N.T. "verbalized that arming himself on the day in question was an unreasonable action to take."

Bourne must pay legal fees to defendant's mother

Rempel also ruled that Bourne must pay legal fees to the mother of N.T. — initially listed as a defendant and identified as V.A. in the court document — because Bourne discontinued a conspiracy suit against her on short notice.

The statement of claim alleged that V.A. conspired to cover up the stabbing, the court document says.

V.A. argued that she did not receive notice of Bourne's intention to drop the action against her until after the motion was filed.

A memorial with flower bouquets was set up on the lawn near where the teen was killed outside Kelvin High School in the days following his death. (CBC)

"A very serious allegation like conspiracy should not be added as a boilerplate claim in a proceeding or to serve as leverage in settlement negotiations," he said.

"The trauma that V.A. undoubtedly suffered when her son was charged and then convicted of manslaughter should not have been compounded by a claim for conspiracy in a civil proceeding that had absolutely no chance of succeeding on the facts known to [Bourne]."

Bourne is also suing Kelvin High School and the Winnipeg School Division, who have since both filed a crossclaim against N.T. and V.A. as a result of being brought into the lawsuit.

Those cases will be heard at a later date.