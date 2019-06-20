Mother arrested for causing collision that killed her 5-year-old daughter: Winnipeg police

A mother was arrested Sunday after causing a collision with an oncoming vehicle over a year ago that resulted in the death of her five-year-old daughter, the Winnipeg Police Service says.

On June 19, 2019, first responders attended the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Dalhousie Drive in Fort Richmond, between Pembina Highway and Rochester and Baylor Avenues.

Three young girls who were in a van driven by their mother were sent to hospital. A one-year-old and four-year-old were in stable condition, but a five-year-old was in critical condition and later died from her injuries.

The investigation into the crash discovered that the mother, 27, only had a learner's driving permit and was driving without a supervising driver, and that only two of the three children were restrained properly, police said.

The mother was driving west when she pulled into the wrong lane to pass a car while travelling between 60 km/h and 70 km/h, police say, adding that the speed limit on the street is 50 km/h.

She encountered oncoming traffic, lost control and collided head-on with an eastbound vehicle, police say.

Only two car seats were found in the van when the crash occurred. The five-year-old girl was not restrained properly, police say.

The mother is charged with careless driving causing death, being a driver in the learner stage who operated a motor vehicle without a supervising driver causing death and driving or permitting the operation of a motor vehicle when a child in the vehicle is improperly restrained.

The mother was released from custody on a Provincial Offences Act appearance notice.

The family are Yazidi refugees who came to Canada from Iran three years ago to escape from ISIS, a Sunni jihadist group formed in 2013 that was targeting members of the Yazidi faith minority.

The collision occurred not far from Ryerson School, an elementary school within the Pembina Trails School Division where the five-year-old girl was attending kindergarten.

Information about the appropriate restraints for young passengers can be found on Manitoba Public Insurance's website.