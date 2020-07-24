Mosquito fogging to begin in Winnipeg Friday night after weather-related delay
City was set to begin program Thursday, but it was too windy
It was too windy to fog for mosquitoes the night before, but the City of Winnipeg plans to fog for mosquitoes Friday night.
Weather permitting, fogging will begin at 9:30 p.m. and last until 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
This is the first time the city has fogged for mosquitoes in three years.
First up will be the city's northwest quadrant, then the northeast, said Ken Nawolsky, superintendent of the city's insect control branch, earlier this week.
Nawolsky said there has recently been an increase in adult nuisance mosquitoes that moved the city's mosquito rating from medium to high, fulfilling one of the requirements for fogging.
The city will notify residents at least eight hours before planned fogging, to identify which areas are scheduled for treatment, through public service announcements.
People who want to receive daily notifications about planned mosquito fogging can sign up online or by contacting 311.
Residents who want their property exempt from fogging can also apply for a 90-metre buffer zone by providing identification that links them to their address, like a copy of a driver's licence or utility bill.
Applications for those zones will be accepted by 311 online, by email at 311@winnipeg.ca or by fax. People can also apply in writing to the city's insect control branch at 3 Grey St.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.