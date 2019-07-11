Brandon buzzes with mosquitoes but Winnipeg in the clear so far

It bites to be in Brandon these days.

Mosquito numbers in the southwestern Manitoba city have soared since the end of June, when the average trap count was 32. That count is now sitting at 577, the city says, according to July 7 sampling data.

However, one trap in Brandon's municipal cemetery had close to 1,150 of the bloodsuckers.

But crews won't be fogging anytime soon. The city characterizes the current average as being in the "medium" range, and won't consider spraying until the average daily trap count exceeds 1,000.

Meanwhile, mosquito trap counts in Winnipeg are hardly even registering. The city-wide average is just three, according to City of Winnipeg data collected July 10.

The highest count is in the city's southwest corner at four.

