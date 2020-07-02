Mosquito fogging at some Winnipeg golf courses, parks, cemeteries starts Friday night

Fogging for mosquitoes in some city-run outdoor spaces is set to begin in Winnipeg on Friday night.

Golf courses, public parks and other open spaces will be targeted, since that's where mosquito trap counts are highest, the City of Winnipeg said in a news release on Thursday.

"We targeted these spaces early in the 2019 season and were not required to conduct any city-wide fogging," the release said.

"Our hope is this year's preliminary activities will have the same impact. We will review trap counts on a daily basis and move on to residential fogging as needed."

Weather permitting, the fogging will start at 9:30 p.m. and run until 6:30 a.m. at the following spaces:

Assiniboine Park.

Brookside Cemetery.

Charleswood Dog Park.

Crescent Drive Park.

Fraser Meadow Park.

Harbourview Park.

Harte Trail.

Kildonan Park.

Kildonan Park Golf Course.

Kings Park.

Maple Grove Park.

Marj Edey Park.

St. Vital Cemetery.

St. Vital Park.

Windsor Park Golf Course.

Fogging won't happen if temperatures drop below 13 C and/or wind speeds are not conducive to fogging, the release said.

Conditions met for fogging

The city-wide rating for mosquitoes moved from medium to high on Thursday, satisfying the conditions that need to be met to trigger a nuisance mosquito fogging program, it said.

That rating is based on an analysis which includes mosquito trap counts. As of Thursday, the citywide average trap count in Winnipeg was 44.

Under the city's adult nuisance mosquito control policy and provincial use pesticide permit, the citywide average trap count needs to be at least 25 female mosquitoes for two consecutive nights to trigger the fogging program.

One or more of the city's quadrants also needs to report at least 100 female adult mosquitoes.

Those conditions were all met in the last 24 hours, the release said.

Licensed applicators will use DeltaGard, which contains the insecticide deltamethrin, while following federally approved label directions. The insecticide has been approved for use in Canada by Health Canada's Pest Management Regulatory Agency, the city's news release said.

No in-person buffer zone applications

The city will issue daily public service announcements, at least eight hours before fogging starts. Those announcements will identify which areas are scheduled for fogging that night. Residents can register for notifications by visiting the city's website or contacting 311.

Residents can also apply for a 90-metre buffer zone to exempt their property from fogging.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, residents won't be allowed to register for a buffer zone in person. Instead, applicants will have to contact 311 by email, fax or its website, or by writing to the city's insect control branch.

People are also encouraged to get rid of standing water on their properties by dumping containers, draining eavestroughs, covering rain water collection containers, filling low-lying areas that may collect water or treating them with biological larvicide.