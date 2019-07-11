Mosquito fogging, first in 3 years, set to begin in Winnipeg Saturday evening

City mosquito fogging crews will roll out across Winnipeg this weekend for the first time in three years.

The recent heavy rainfall of up to 180 millimetres in the city has caused an explosion in the adult nuisance mosquito population. Earlier this month, the city launched its larviciding program in an effort to kill as many mosquitoes as possible before they hatched.

"These measures alone are no longer sufficient to control the nuisance mosquito population so an adult nuisance mosquito fogging program will be implemented," the city said in a news release.

Fogging will start Saturday, July 27, and continue daily between 9:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

In order for the city to start its fogging program, three conditions must be met:

The adulticiding factor analysis, which includes trap counts, must be high.

The city-wide average trap count must reach 25 female mosquitoes for two nights in a row.

At least one quadrant of the city must be in the range of 100 adult female mosquitoes.

The current city-wide trap count is 104.

The city will send out notifications about the areas they plan to fog at least eight hours before they start.

To request a notification about when fogging begins or to apply for a 90-metre buffer zone to prevent fogging near your property, visit the City of Winnipeg website or contact 311.