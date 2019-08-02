Winnipeg forgoes fogging as mosquito numbers fall

The City of Winnipeg is parking its mosquito fogging trucks.

The city announced Friday that it has suspended the nuisance mosquito fogging program for the foreseeable future. The average trap count in the city is 87 and is expected to drop even more after crews sprayed Thursday night.

The current heat wave and dry weather also means there are fewer places of sitting water for mosquito larvae.

There are a few neighbourhoods that might shake their heads at the decision, since their trap counts are still high. In Fort Richmond, around the University of Manitoba, the daily average number of skitters in the trap is 876, according to city data — but just north of that, near Crescent Park, the number is five.

Similarly, in West Kildonan, the daily average number is 260. However, just to the west in Old Kildonan, the count is two.

Overall, though, across all of the traps in the city's four quadrants, the average is 87. The base number for fogging is 100.

In a news release, the city says it will continue to monitor the traps and issue a public service announcement if fogging resumes.

Fogging in 2019 began last weekend and continued throughout various neighbourhoods this past week.

It was the first time in three years the city has had to roll out its trucks after trap counts in 2017 and 2018 were nearly nil.

But a spate of heavy rainfall in mid-July, which left as much as 180 millimetres in some parts of the city, caused a brief explosion in the adult nuisance mosquito population.