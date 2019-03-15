'Driven by hate': Winnipeg Muslim leader struggles after New Zealand mosque shootings

With a voice weakened from despair and lack of sleep, one of the leaders of Winnipeg's Muslim community searched desperately for words, any words, in the aftermath of Friday's shootings at New Zealand mosques.

"It's just … surreal. You just, you just … don't want to believe it," Shahina Saddiqui, executive director of the Islamic Social Services Association, said through deep breaths and long pauses.

"There's something really rotting within our society, where people think this is OK to do, where they are so driven by hate."

The attacks at two mosques filled with worshippers during Friday prayers in Christchurch left 49 people dead and another 48 injured.

Today is just … I don't know how you can articulate in words. My heart right now is just with those families and those children. - Shahina Saddiqui

A man in his 20s has been charged with murder.

Australian media reports have identified him as Brenton Tarrant, 28, from the city of Grafton in New South Wales, Australia.

Saddiqui has been awake through the night since news of the shootings broke. She said the Muslim community has been concerned about the increase in radicalism and far-right extremism.

A view of the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, New Zealand, taken in 2014. (Martin Hunter/SNPA/Reuters)

Coincidentally, the Islamic Social Services Association on Thursday began hosting a two-day conference on that topic and the threats it poses.

"Today is a glaring example of that," Saddiqui said.

The conference, Striving for Human Dignity: Race, Gender, Class and Religion, features experts, organizers and academics from Manitoba, elsewhere in Canada and the United States. It is open to Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

"The rise of this kind of hatred, we've been watching it, we've been seeing it coming. But still, we were still hoping, at some level, maybe … maybe we are wrong. Maybe nothing will happen," she said.

"Today is just … I don't know how you can articulate in words. My heart right now is just with those families and those children."

Shahina Siddiqui, executive director of the Islamic Social Services Association, has not slept since news of the shootings broke. (CBC)

The conference in Winnipeg began with prayers for the victims of the shooting.

"There's a lot of things running through our heads right now," Saddiqui said, adding that the conference offers promise through the darkness of Friday's tragedy.

"It's hopeful when people from so many diverse communities come together."

At the same time, it would be a mistake to feel complacent or too secure, she said.

"We should, but it seems the Muslim community cannot — we cannot let our guard down," she said.

"I don't know how I'm going to talk to my grandchildren today about what's happening."

Increased policing and condolences

Winnipeg police said they have been in contact with members of the Manitoba Islamic Association and they're increasing their presence and visibility in the areas around local mosques.

The police service also offered condolences to family and friends of the victims in New Zealand — something other organizations and politicians have done as well.

The flag on the Peace Tower on Parliament's Centre Block in Ottawa has also been lowered.

We are witnessing an explosion of racism and violence around the world. - Belle Jarniewski, Manitoba Multifaith Council

"I am devastated by the news of the despicable and cowardly shootings in New Zealand. Freedom of religion, peace and rule of law are pillars of democracy and the world we share," Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said in a statement from his office.

"On behalf of all Manitobans, we strongly condemn this horrific attack against Muslims. Our prayers are with the victims of this senseless attack and their loved ones.

"We have reached out to our Muslim community here in Manitoba to offer our support during this incredibly sad and difficult time. We stand together with you in peace and solidarity."

Belle Jarniewski, president of the Manitoba Multifaith Council, also issued a statement on behalf of the board of directors, offering "our deepest sympathy."

"As attacks on places of worship proliferate around the world, it is essential for us to join together to condemn all expressions of hatred. We are witnessing an explosion of racism and violence around the world," the statement says.

"Hate speech is supported by all too many as free speech and an inherent right. Simply put, that means we are not doing enough — to educate, to condemn and to join together to combat hate.

"We can only be stronger when standing together."