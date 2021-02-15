Some Manitoba places of worship welcome limited congregants, but others not ready to reopen

Places of worship across Manitoba could open their doors on Friday, and while some have welcomed their much smaller congregations back, others have decided it's not the time.

New public health orders came into effect across the entire province allowing a range of businesses, services and activities at a strict 25 per cent capacity, beginning on Friday.

But places of worship cannot exceed 10 per cent of their usual capacity or 50 persons, whichever is lower.

Muaaz Jutt, who sits on the board of directors for the Manitoba Islamic Association, says capacity limit or not, he was happy to be back in a mosque on Friday.

"It was a definite sigh of relief to be able to come back and connect with our community," he said.

"The mosque is a essential place for the believer. It's an essential place for a Muslim to connect with their community, to find peace in knowing that you're one body."

Normally, observers stand shoulder-to-shoulder and feet-to-feet. That's not possible now, but Jutt says the feeling of solidarity is still there.

"Even though we're standing apart, we know we're standing together."

Marty McLean is the pastor at Encounter Life Fellowship in Winnipeg. He says he's excited to welcome 50 members of his congregation back for in-person services on Sunday nights. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

Marty McLean, the pastor of Encounter Life Fellowship, is also opening his doors for the first in-person service of the year on Sunday.

"I'm overjoyed," he said. "We've been looking forward for this time and praying towards this time that we could gather again, even if it's just the 50 maximum, we're fine with that, as long as we can gather."

McLean says in addition to distancing from one another and wearing masks, congregants will have sanitize before sitting down.

They'll also have to sign in to help with any future need for contact tracing.

Some places of worship being 'extra careful'

Manitoba's largest gurdwara reopened in Winnipeg on Friday — but not for in-person services, says Jasdeep Devgan, the vice president of the Sikh Society of Manitoba.

He says the space is open for up to 50 people to come and pay their respects, but it didn't seem worth it to reopen for programs or services for so few people because they are used to seeing more than 2,000 people there in a week.

He says it's easier to maintain a 50 person limit when the doors are open throughout the day, but there aren't any scheduled services.

People who attend the gurdwara at the Sikh Society of Manitoba have to line up to pay their respects. They're expected to limit the time of their visit so everyone can have an opportunity. The society says it's easier to maintain group size limits when there aren't any in-person services. (Submitted by Jasdeep Devgan)

"We've sort of taken a step a little bit beyond as a matter of precaution," Devgan says.

Likewise, Congregation Etz Chayim in Winnipeg's North End is also not holding in-person services.

Rabbi and spiritual director Kliel Rose says it doesn't feel fair for only a few members of his congregation to be able to attend in-person services.

Rabbi and spiritual director Kliel Rose pre-records his messages. Congregation Etz Chayim isn't opening for in-person services for the time being, he says. (Travis Golby/CBC)

But the biggest reason for not holding the services is because of a core tenet of Judaism: saving a life.

"Part of saving a life isn't just arriving on the spot and giving somebody CPR. It's also about putting precautionary measures in to prevent anyone from being in harms way," Rose said.

"The virus is most likely going to spread when people congregate in person indoors. And so, we want to just be extra careful and cautious."