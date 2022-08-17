23-year-old woman from Moose Lake wanted in January homicide: Manitoba RCMP

Police are asking for the public's help to find a 23-year-old woman from northern Manitoba who is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the January death of a 28-year-old man.

Moose Lake RCMP are looking for Tia Rolande Grey, who is accused in the man's death, a Wednesday news release said.

On the morning of Jan. 4, RCMP were called about an injured man outside a home on Portage Road in Mosakahiken Cree Nation, also known as Moose Lake, RCMP said in a release at the time.

Mounties and emergency crews found the 28-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to hospital in The Pas, about 60 kilometres northwest of the community, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on Grey's whereabouts is asked to contact Moose Lake RCMP at 204-678-2307 or leave a secure tip online through Crime Stoppers.