2 women charged with 2nd-degree murder in Moose Lake homicide: Manitoba RCMP

Two women have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the January death of a 28-year-old man in northern Manitoba, RCMP said Thursday.

Lacey Jade Nasekapow, 23, was charged in the man's death on Wednesday — the same day Mounties said they were asking the public for help to find Tia Rolande Grey, also 23, the other suspect in the homicide.

Grey was arrested Thursday, police said in a news release issued a few hours after a separate release in which they announced the charge against Nasekapow.

RCMP were called on the morning of Jan. 4 with a report of an injured man outside a home on Portage Road on Mosakahiken Cree Nation, also known as Moose Lake, Mounties said in a release at the time.

Police and emergency crews found a man with life-threatening injuries, who they rushed to hospital in The Pas, about 60 kilometres northwest of the community. He was pronounced dead.