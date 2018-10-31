Handgun in the waistband nets charges for Morris man

A man faces charges after he walked into a Morris, Man., business with a gun in his pants on Tuesday, police say.

Police were called after a man went into the business on Main Street with a handgun visible in the waistband of his pants shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The man did not threaten anyone, but he was acting erratically and is believed to have been high on drugs, police said.

Staff asked the man to wait for an employee to help him in an office, as police set up a perimeter around the business and those in the building safely exited.

Police then entered the business and took the man into custody without incident.

The handgun turned out to be an airsoft BB gun.

A 30-year-old man from Morris has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and failing to comply with an undertaking.

