Morris man missing after abandoned van found on closed highway west of Morris

A man is missing after he was seen walking away from his vehicle on a closed section of highway outside the southern Manitoba town of Morris.

RCMP have asked for help finding Steven Froese, 25.

Police were called around 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday about an abandoned van on Highway 23, about two kilometres west of Morris.

The highway was closed due to overland flooding.

Froese's Ford Windstar van was found in about a foot of water on the highway and was still running with the doors open, RCMP spokesperson Paul Manaigre said in an email.

Froese was last seen walking east, away from his vehicle.

Police describe Froese as five feet, 10 inches, and 260 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information can call Morris RCMP at 204-746-2323.

