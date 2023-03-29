Winnipeg police release more images, video of suspect in assault near law courts

Winnipeg police have released more photos and a video of a man they say is a suspect in an attack on a woman near the provincial law courts in mid-March.

Officers responded to a report of the assault in the morning of Mar. 17 and met with the victim. The 20-year-old woman suffered an injury to her upper-body during the incident and was taken to hospital in stable condition, police previously said.

She told police she was walking from St. Mary Avenue to Kennedy Street shortly before 6 a.m., toward the law courts building in downtown Winnipeg, when a man she didn't know began to follow her.

A physical altercation between the two occurred near the Kennedy Street entrance, according to police. The woman fell to the ground before the man touched her on the lower body, police previously said. He fled before officers arrived.

Police continue to ask the public for help in identifying the suspect in the assault. They released additional images of the man on Wednesday, as well as video of him on the morning of the incident.

He is described as being in his 20s or 30s with a medium build, long dark hair and a moustache.

WATCH | Police release video of suspect:

He was wearing a black letterman-style jacket with a red-and-white emblem on the left chest, as well as large, black headphones, a green shirt, blue jeans and black running shoes with white soles, according to the Wednesday news release.

Anyone with information about the assault, or who has surveillance video in the area, is asked to contact Sex Crimes Unit investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

