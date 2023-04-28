Manitoba invests $30M into expansion that could triple intensive care beds at Winnipeg's Grace Hospital

The Manitoba government is providing nearly $30-million for an expansion project at Grace Hospital to increase the number of intensive care beds.

The project will add up to 20 more beds to the existing 10-bed intensive care unit at the west Winnipeg hospital. The funds will go toward the Grace Hospital Foundation's initiative to expand the ICU.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon said there's a clear need for more care options for critically ill patients.

"We saw this even during the pandemic, that we needed more ICU capacity and we want to ensure that the Grace is able to respond not just to pandemics or emergency situations, but just in general to the needs of the population," Gordon said in an interview with CBC News.

"It's been identified that they need more ICU capacity and we are so pleased to support this initiative."

Premier Heather Stefanson made the announcement on Sunday. Last October, she told the Grace Hospital Foundation gala her government would work with the foundation on its campaign for a new ICU.

Grace Hospital will be getting an additional six to 10 intensive care beds, with construction of the expanded intensive care unit supposed to start in summer 2024. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

The project will also modernize the intensive care unit and enhance the care that patients receive, Gordon said, with the addition of about 33,000 square feet of additional and renovated space.

Design work will start soon, with construction expected to start in the summer of 2024. The size of the expansion has yet to be decided.

Gordon said the province will "continue to assess" whether more intensive care beds are needed beyond the Grace expansion.

"As I've said before many times, it's about continuous improvement, and continuous improvement also means things like expansion of services," the health minister said.

"If we assess after we've added the six to 10 [beds] that we need more, then that will come back to government for further consideration."

ICU bed supply has fluctuated

The Progressive Conservative government has faced criticism in the past over the number of intensive care beds in Winnipeg.

That number fell from 73 beds in early 2017 to 63 beds three years later. The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority defended the reduction at the time, saying it was instead adding other types of beds: specifically for cardiac patients requiring intensive care, more high-observation beds and a new category of intermediate beds, which previously didn't exist.

Some intensive care spaces were added after that, and by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Winnipeg had 72 beds. Dozens of temporary intensive care beds were added as patients with COVID-19 filled hospitals.

The province currently has 102 of those types of beds.

Gordon said any additional staffing needed to support the new beds at the Grace will be supplied through the government's existing $200-million plan to add 2,000 health-care workers.

The west Winnipeg hospital, like many other health-care facilities in the province, has been strained by overworked employees, a high number of staffing vacancies and heavy patient volumes.

In March, 45 doctors wrote a letter to the health minister warning of a lack of oversight for patients in the medicine in-patient ward after hours because of a lack of staff at the Grace.

Elsewhere in Winnipeg, work is underway on a $141-million expansion of the St. Boniface Hospital emergency department. The province has also pledged $50 million toward a $100-million fundraising campaign aiming to bring new surgical, diagnostic technology to Health Sciences Centre.