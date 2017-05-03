Vulnerable tenants with mental health disabilities have flagged serious concerns, such as suicidal ideation, after learning their rental benefits were being reduced or removed by the province, according to documents released under access to information laws.

As of Feb. 1, the provincial Progressive Conservative government stopped giving a rental benefit of up to $200 to about 550 people living with mental health disabilities.

That's because once the benefit was combined with the Rent Assist benefit, those tenants were getting more money than the cost of their actual rent.

That $200 falls under the portable housing benefit (PHB), which is called "portable" because it is tied to an individual, rather than a rental unit.

Documents obtained by the Opposition New Democrats and provided to CBC indicate community mental health service providers have been directing serious concerns to Manitoba Housing about how the changes to the portable housing benefit will impact their clients.

"After telling clients about the changes to the program, service providers have been directing issues to Manitoba Housing, including clients' suicide ideations, family members' worry about clients' housing stability and threats of human rights complaints," reads a document prepared for the Department of Families.

Recognized in the documents as a "successful response" to issues of mental health and homelessness, the PHB was created in 2009 for tenants with conditions such as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and major depression.

It provides a rent supplement to Manitobans who are receiving employment and income assistance, who have mental health disability status and who require help finding safe housing in the private market.

Tories claw back benefits

A briefing note on the housing program from February 2019 confirmed the government's decision to claw back benefits.

According to the documents, the government decided to announce the cuts after the blackout period for the September 2019 provincial election, and Manitoba Housing informed community service providers about the plans in October.

On Nov. 1, tenants received a letter notifying them about upcoming changes.

"Because your rent is less than your Rent Assist payment, you will no longer be eligible for a [portable housing benefit]," reads a letter to an unidentified client, which was received by the NDP and provided to CBC.

Starting Feb. 1, the portable housing benefit will only be given to people when Rent Assist does not fully cover the cost of their rent, and up to a maximum of $200.

The official Opposition said it ​will continue pushing the Progressive Conservative government to reinstate the full PHB.

No way to reach out for help

NDP mental health and addictions critic Bernadette Smith said the changes are hitting the wallets — and psyche — of poor Manitobans who live with mental disabilities hard.

"This cut is going to do more harm than good. The province's own documents show that the clients that they're cutting off from this are the ones that are struggling with mental health and suicidal ideation," she said.

Smith fears tenants who are struggling with mental health issues could have no way to reach out for help, given that many relied on the extra money to pay for housing, as well as phone, internet and bus passes to get to counselling and medical appointments.

Bernadette Smith, the NDP critic for mental health and addictions, said the changes will hit hard for poor Manitobans who live with mental disabilities. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

With the government selling off some of its public housing, Smith said it is only becoming more difficult to find affordable places to live, which adds to the burden.

"This shelter benefit helped people stay in their house healthy, but also helped to have a phone in their house, helped to pay for transportation for them to go and get the support that they needed," Smith said.

"So I think it's a crying shame that this government would go and cut that on the most vulnerable people in Manitoba."

Although the rental subsidy was being used as an income supplement for many individuals, a spokesperson for the families department said in an emailed statement that was never the intent of the program.

"Changes to the portable housing benefit will ensure that the benefit is being used for what it was intended — to provide additional shelter support for people with mental health challenges," reads the statement.

The spokesperson said the department is continuing to work with clients and agencies as they adjust to the transition.

"As needed, we will help ensure they are connected with mental health supports, which could mean calling 911 in an emergency, referring them to their existing service providers or helping them access other programs in the community."

The government is undertaking a one-year strategic plan involving a public survey — closed on Friday — to weigh in on a income support program for Manitobans with severe and prolonged disabilities.

In a press release last week, an early review of the responses showed "strong support" for a new program that is separate from employment and income assistance.