Swell of love for LGBTQ community at Morden's 2nd-ever Pride parade

Hundreds came out in a swell of support for the LGBTQ community at Morden's second ever Pride parade, showing even Prairie love prevails.



Recent acts of homophobic vandalism in southern Manitoba — including Morden and the nearby city of Winkler — have put the LGBTQ community on high alert.

"That, I think, kind of firmed up some people's resolve to say, 'No, we need to show up,'" said Peter Wohlgemut, president of Pembina Valley Pride, which organized the parade Saturday.

Rally-goers of all ages showed up in Morden, decorated in all colours of the rainbow and bearing southern-Manitoba specific messages of pride. Festivities included a march, speeches and a drag show.

Other Pride events, such as a Pembina Valley Pride open mic and a craft show in nearby Carman, are set to take place later this month.

Hundreds participated in the Pembina Valley Pride March in Morden on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

In Winkler, a van which had been decorated with the words "love never fails" was recently spray-painted with a homophobic slur. Pride decorations at a church in Morden were also torn down.

But the Pride parade was an opportunity for the LGBTQ community to not only protest the way they are being treated, but also show people that the LGTBQ community exists in rural Manitoba, Wohlgemut said.

"That's what was missing for so many years in this area. People thought they were alone," said Wohlgemut.

River Woods and Beth Hamilton at Morden's Pride parade. ( Andrew Friesen/CBC)

The first-ever Morden Pride parade was in 2019. While Saturday marked the first parade in Morden since then, Wohlgemut and Pembina Valley Pride have held other monthly events for the LGBTQ community in the region.

"This can't just be an annual thing," Wohlgemut said. "The rainbow community in this area needs more."

The first Pembina Valley Pride March was in 2019. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Monica Lambrecht has been volunteering with Pembina Valley Pride for about a year. She said the parade was also about educating people about the LGBTQ community.

"It seems like we wanna be in your face about it, but my view is that … I want to gently educate, because to be all up in someone's face doesn't get anyone anywhere," said Lambrecht, who led the parade.

She said it can be hard to build a Pride community in the Pembina Valley because of the lack of inclusivity and LGBTQ representation.

Monica Lambrecht was the parade marshal for the Pembina Valley Pride March in Morden on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

"At times it can be difficult, but as we gently kind of urge others to open their minds up and try and learn a little bit … slowly and surely we'll get there," said Lambrecht, who's from Morden.

The LGBTQ community in the area is bigger than one might think, Lambrecht said — they just try to be less vocal in order to stay safe.

"Any kind of events like this, we're worried about anyone coming to disturb them or counter it, protest it," she said. "As much as we want to be loud and proud, there are some safety concerns there."

Britany Morgan and Cosmo Paton participated in the parade. ( Andrew Friesen/CBC)

Eryhn Wicks said Pride is simply about being supportive of the LGBTQ community.

"Hate isn't acceptable in this day and age," she said. "It's really nice to see everybody come out and show that we don't tolerate, you know, violence or graffiti and that we're here to support each other."

While hundreds gathered in support for this year's Pride, Wicks said she hopes to see even more people next time.

"It's incredible to have such a great turn out," Wicks said. "It's really inspiring."