Employee at Morden business charged with stealing more than $60K in gift cards: police

A 19-year-old has been charged with fraudulently obtaining credit after thousands of dollars of credit was added to gift cards stolen from a Morden, Man., business by an employee, police say.

On Oct. 18, the Morden Police Service received a report from a business in the Manitoba city, which is about 100 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg. The report said an employee of the business had been stealing gift cards and fraudulently adding credit to them.

Staff at the business caught the employee, who was fired, police said in a social media post on Friday.

A police investigation, with assistance from the company, led to the arrest of an employee and the recovery of more stolen gift cards.

The investigation revealed the value of the credit added to the cards, over a period of several months, was more than $60,000, police said.

The 19-year-old employee, who is a resident of the nearby rural municipality of Stanley, will appear in provincial court in Morden this month.