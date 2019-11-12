Needle found in Halloween candy given out to Morden trick or treater, police say

Morden Police say they are trying to track down who gave a child trick-or-treating during Halloween a piece of candy with a needle stuck in it.

A parent in Morden found a one-inch needle inside a sealed licorice candy on Oct. 31, and reported the incident to police, according to a news release.

So far, no arrests have been made, and it appears to have been an isolated incident, said Morden Police Service Chief Brad Neduzak.

Police are now reminding parents to check over their children's Halloween candy and report any other suspicious items to police immediately.

Anyone with information that could help with their investigation can call the Morden Police Service at 204-822-4900, or submit a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, by texting "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637), or online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com .

More from CBC Manitoba: