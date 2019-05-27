Morden, Man., to host 1st Pride celebration in June

Organizers in Morden, Man., are preparing to host the community's first-ever Pride celebration this summer.

The event, which will include a rally, speakers and a march, is set to take place on June 22 in the city of roughly 7,900 people, said organizer and founder D Van Vliet Vaisius.

Van Vliet Vaisius, who grew up in the city about 100 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, said it was important to them to start a Pride event in the area, in the hopes of opening the door to inclusivity in the city and surrounding communities. Van Vliet Vaisius uses the pronouns they and them.

"Morden, Manitoba, is a small city right now, and it's very challenging for queer people to grow up here," they said. "It's a very conservative place, and there's not a lot of resources or support."

"It was very important for me to start Pride here, and start the ball rolling on making this a more inclusive and open community."

Since the event was posted on Facebook, Van Vliet Vaisius said more than 400 people have said they're interested or going.

"[The event] just flew, right from the get-go. And I wasn't quite expecting that, so it was a bit startling, but really, really good," they said.

The community response has been mostly positive, Van Vliet Vaisius said. But as the event has gained visibility, they've heard negative commentary as well.

"Some pretty nasty names, some hurtful words for sure," Van Vliet Vaisius said.

"It's really hard, but I think it strengthens my resolve to do it, because I know that that's what a lot of LGTB+ people are facing here on a regular basis. And I know that that's why this is important."

'We are ready to meet them'

The event is set to begin with a rally and signmaking at 2 p.m. on June 22 at Morden Park. The crowd will then march to the community's Civic Centre, where participants will have the chance to share stories of growing up in the LGBT comunity in Morden.

Van Vliet Vaisius said they're in the process of getting a parade permit from the city.

They said an event like Pride would have made an impact on their own life growing up in Morden.

"It would've meant everything in the world," Van Vliet Vaisius said. "I can't even imagine the safety that that would have made me feel, seeing that happen in my hometown."

They hope to offer that sense of safety to others in Morden and the surrounding communities.

"I really hope that we become a beacon for people here, that people see us and whether they are in a space where they're safe to come out, even to themselves or to their families, they know that we're here and we are ready to meet them and support them when they can do that."