Tens of thousands take in Morden Corn and Apple Festival

Tens of thousands of people are lining up for a freshly cooked ear of corn and a cold swig of apple cider at the Morden Corn and Apple this weekend.

The annual celebration of both corn and apples kicked off Friday and the southern Manitoba community was absolutely packed when CBC News hit the festival Saturday afternoon.

Officials estimated between 20,000 and 30,000 people took in the festival Saturday alone.

Volunteers stir the boiling corn at the festival Saturday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"It's just fun place to be," said festival volunteer, Connie Lautenschlager, of what brings so many people for the chance to grab some free corn and cider in Morden every summer.

The tens of thousands of festival goers swell the community, which normally boasts a population of around 7,800 when they're not enticing crowds with free locally grown corn and apples.

But there's more to the festival than just corn and apples, says Lautenschlager.

Volunteer Connie Lautenschlager says the festival has grown significantly over the last 51 years. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"One of the major attractions… are the children's activities — there's a petting zoo, there's face painting, there's bouncy castles," she said, adding live music and a huge midway are also big draws.

The festival also boasts what organizers believe to be the province's largest parade, shops and street vendors, and a vintage car show and shine that brings even more crowds out for the festival's last day Sunday.

In all, organizers say more than 50,000 people take in the festival every year.

As well as corn and apples, the festival includes a large midway. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Lautenschlager, who has been volunteering for the last 39 years, said the festival has grown significantly since its humble beginnings in 1967 when just 200 cobs of corn were given away.

"It is quite amazing to see over the years how it's changed and developed," said Lautenschlager, who takes a ride on the Ferris wheel every year to see just how big the festival has gotten.

"You see a big long street that's bustling with people and activity and booths everywhere — very little room to walk — but so much fun and excitement in the community."

The festival will carry on until 4 p.m. Sunday.

All of the apples used to make the festival's apple cider are grown locally. (Travis Golby/CBC)

More from CBC Manitoba: