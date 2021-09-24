Conservative Marty Morantz wins by 24 votes in Charleswood riding, triggering recount
More than 3K mail-in ballots needed verification, delaying results
Conservative Marty Morantz has been re-elected in Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley, the lone Manitoba riding left to be called days after the Monday federal election, Elections Canada says.
Morantz edged out Liberal challenger Doug Eyolfson by 24 votes. More than 44,000 total votes were cast in the western Winnipeg riding.
The pair traded the lead on election night, but Morantz maintained a slight advantage in the following days as more mail-in ballots were counted.
The final result will trigger an automatic judicial recount, which is done in races where the winning margin is less than one one-thousandth of the total votes cast in the riding, according to Elections Canada. The threshold in this case is 44 votes.
Eyolfson said in a statement he anticipates a recount will happen in the coming days.
Michael Kowalson, Morantz's campaign manager, said the judicial recount process is expected to last several weeks. He hopes a final result will be determined before Thanksgiving.
Morantz, a former Winnipeg city councillor, racked up a total of 17,336 votes in this election.
Eyolfson, a doctor and former MP who lost the riding to Morantz in 2019, finished with 17,312 votes.
None of Manitoba's ridings changed hands in Monday's election.
Special ballots sent in by voters living within the riding had to be verified after the election, which delayed the final count in the tight race.
The Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley riding saw a total of 3,630 mail-in ballots returned in this year's race, Elections Canada said.
That includes 3,107 from people living in the riding and 454 from people living or travelling elsewhere in Canada.
Another 69 mail-in ballots came from people outside the country.
With files from Bartley Kives
